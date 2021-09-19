NBM plc Gives MIPS K2m for Lake Indaba

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Contributor

Boby (right) presents the cheque to Kaupa

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given K2 million to the Malawi Institute of procurement and Supply (MIPS) for their annual lake conference scheduled for 23to 25 September 2021 in Mangochi.

Speaking during the cheque presentation event in Blantyre, NBM plc Head of Operations Brian Boby said the conference is of great importance to the Bank because it presents an ideal opportunity to engage procurement professionals on financial solutions that the Bank is capable of providing to them.

“As we are all aware, the procurement profession is very important especially in the economy of the country because any mis-procurement of goods and services will have some reparations on the economy, hence they need our support.”

“This conference presents an opportunity for Bank participants to network with like-minded individuals and keep abreast with the latest global trends as regards procurement issues,” said Boby.

He assured the procurement professionals that NBM plc will provide all their banking needs whilst at the conference.

“We also believe that as a Bank we will benefit from the discussions at the conference because we also have our own procurement department here and that is why we are sending some of our staff members to be part of this great event,” said Boby.

MIPS Chief Executive Officer Feston Kaupa thanked NBM plc for the support saying it will go a long way in making the conference a success.

“We are always grateful for the support that we get from NBM plc and we value our business relationship which has been there for a long time now. The support we have received today will make this year’s lake conference a success,” said Kaupa.

Vice President Saulos Chilima is expected to be the Guest of Honour at the conference.