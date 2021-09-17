Kazako Rewards ZBS Marketing Heads with Diplomatic Positions

REWARDED: ZBS Marketing directors

As the MCP administration continues rewarding their friends, family and handclappers, we can reveal that Information Minister Gospel Kazako has influenced the appointment of some of his senior staff members at ZBS for diplomatic positions.

The members, from the marketing department, include Head of Marketing Bridget Mkandawire who is wife to UTM’s Regional Youth Director (Center) Luke Mkandawire who is heading to the Malawi Mission in South Africa and Florence Banda who is heading to Kenya.

According to a close ZBS source, the two have been rewarded for working towards marketing the Tonse Alliance during campaign by giving them free airtime on ZBS among other incentives.

“We are told next on the list is Emmanuel Maliro and other ZBS senior members of staff who worked tirelessly to promote the Tonse agenda at ZBS. This was part of the deal, ” revealed our source.

Kazako is one of the most powerful and influential members of the Chakwera cabinet, and is being earmarked for the position of MCP Deputy President for the South since he comes from Nsanje.