MACRA BOARD IN COMTEMPT: Defies Court Order on ex official salary

MACRA Head Offices

It seems there are some people who are bent on soiling the leadership of President Chakwera at all cost and without shame.

In a clear show of defiance again, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority Board led by Dr Stanley Chakhumbira Khaila directed the Management of Dr Henry Silika to stop paying salaries of all staff that were reinstated at half pay by the Industrial Relations Court.

Despite clear warning from the Industrial court that doing so would be an act of contempt, the Board with advice from Thokozani Chimbe, Director of Legal and Consumer Services at MACRA and Isaac Songea, the Legal and Human Resource committee Chair of the MACRA Board defied the courts.

The Board is said to base their stand on a recent ruling from the Supreme court ruling which only stopped the Industrial Relations Court proceedings.

However in a twist of the saga, the High Court and Supreme Court have weighed heavily behind the Industrial Relations Courts and subsequently refused to release all the vehicles that were ordered to be parked at the court premises citing that the ruling did not set aside the order of the IRC but only stopped proceedings in the court below.

It is rather baffling that the MACRA Board which President Chakwera pardoned after their lavish trip to Dubai courted controversy and criticism from Malawians seems not to learn from their mistakes but continue with impunity. One wonders whether the Board is poised to sink President Chakwera who is said to have clearly expressed his disgust for the lack of dignity by the Board which instead of providing clear policy direction for institution, its busy meddling in the everyday running of the institution.

MACRA currently has no stable leadership with Dr Henry Silika who recently attended the Director General interviews and is only acting indicated his unwillingness to take over if given the mandate to lead citing ‘meddling by the Board’ as a major set back.

The Director General post attracted the likes of Dr Henry Silika(UTM), Dr Andrew Kumbatira(UTM), Dr Jonathan Pinfolo(PP), Dr Lester Tandwe(apolitical) and the Darling of the people Mr Daudi Suleman( Mighty MCP). State House is said to favour the appointment of Mr Daudi Suleman who at the moment is Deputy Director ICT at State House.