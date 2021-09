Inmates at Zomba Maximum Prison are this morning staging a revolt over diet, Zodiak Online has reported.

Gunfire was heard to keep the irate prisoners at bay.

A visit at the prison discovered that nearby school, parents have come to collect their wards.

One of the teachers who opted for anonymity said: “The prisoners are protesting against a directive that they should not get food from outside yet they receive Nandolo and one lump of Nsima for the whole day,”