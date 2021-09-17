HomeLatest Latest NULLIFICATION CASE TAKES SHAPE as Malawi Court Unveils State, Defence Lawyers By Malawi Voice September 17, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleVuwa Kaunda hailed for suing MEC over loss he incurred through court-sanctioned by-election Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com Related Articles Latest NULLIFICATION CASE TAKES SHAPE as Malawi Court Unveils State, Defence Lawyers Latest Vuwa Kaunda hailed for suing MEC over loss he incurred through court-sanctioned by-election Entertainment GRIN’S FIRE FRIDAY: The King, The Doc Storm Lilongwe’s Livingroom LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Latest Articles Latest NULLIFICATION CASE TAKES SHAPE as Malawi Court Unveils State, Defence Lawyers Latest Vuwa Kaunda hailed for suing MEC over loss he incurred through court-sanctioned by-election Entertainment GRIN’S FIRE FRIDAY: The King, The Doc Storm Lilongwe’s Livingroom Latest Kachindamoto Women Shun Female Condoms Business Press Cane Donates K10.5million Hospital Items to Chikwawa Hospital Load more