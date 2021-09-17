FORD RANGER BANZI: Livingstonia Synod GS Tells Malawians to stop Critisizing Chakwera

State of the art Ford Ranger President Chakwera has donated to Livingstonia Synod CEO Rev Tembo

Barely few days after receiving a donation of latest Ford Ranger vehicle from President Chakwera, Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia general secretary, William Tembo, has said every Malawian should take part in providing solutions to challenges that the country is facing saying government alone cannot address the challenges.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe where the Synod is holding its General Administrative Committee meeting, Tembo says there are a lot of expectations that Malawians have on government and there are also a number of promises that government made.

He said people should not expect government to be an answer to every problem saying other stakeholders need to come in to help government, including on the one million job creation promise.

The general secretary said the Synod too has a role to play in ensuring that the one million jobs that government promised is realized.

Tembo also cleared concerns that the Synod is silent on a number of issues that are happening in the country. According to him, the Synod will be the last to stop speaking on issues affecting Malawians.

However he said the Synod is taking a different approach in handling issues affecting Malawians.

He stressed that the Synod believes in engaging leaders on issues affecting Malawians.

He further said when there are problems, people should not speak on issues to embarrass leaders but rather engage leaders to provide solutions.