FDH Group CEO among the 50 Most Reputable Bank CEOs in Africa

AT only 37, FDH Financial Holdings Limited Group Chief Executive Officer, William Mpinganjira, is among the 50 Most Reputable Bank CEOs in Africa, it has emerged.

Such is his acumen in the banking and financial services sector that he could not escape the attention of continental poll on the banking gurus in Africa by Reputational Poll International, a global strategic consultancy agency that specialises in in corporate reputation management.

In the poll it has released this week, Reputational Poll International has identified 50 most reputable CEOs from banks in 16 countries spanning across the continent.

It happens that Mpingangira is brushing shoulders with top executives of banks in big economies such as Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Botswana, Cameroun, Angola, Rwanda and Morocco.

The list comprise two Malawians banking CEOs. Macfussy Kawawa, CEO of National Bank of Malawi, is another Malawian.

Reputational Poll International has conducted the rating as part of its annual ranking called Executive Appraisal of Reputable Individuals which it assesses from all works of life.

It ranks Mpinganjira among the top executives who have done sterling work in revolutionising the banking sector and keeping it thriving amid the ravaging Covid-19.

“Those who have built and played an imperative role in revolutionizing the banking sector based on the following criteria; Excellence, Integrity, Reliability, Expertise, Technology, and ease of credit. They have helped their Banks attain a great height of performance,” says Reputational Poll International.

On the list is the oldest CEO Othman Benjellouna, a Moroccan banker billionaire businessman.

He is the co-founder of Bank of Africa and BMCE Bank. Also serving as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2021, his net worth is estimated by Forbes to be US$1.3 billion.

So who is this young man who has brought a spotlight of pride on the nation?

William Mpinganjira was appointed Group CEO for FDH Financial Holdings Limited in September 2020. He assumed to position following retirement of his father, Thom Mpinganjira, from the role.

Mpinganjira is the leader of group of companies that comprises five subsidiaries, namely FDH Money Bureau, FDH Bank, FDH Advisory Services, First Discount House, and MSB Properties Limited.

Prior to his appointment at FDH Financial Holdings, William Mpinganjira worked as FDH Bank’s Deputy Managing Director.

Mpinganjira studied at the London South Bank University, where he gained a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting, and attended Grenoble Graduate School of Business in France, where he gained a master’s degree in International Business.

He also attended Bangor Business School, gaining a master’s degree in Banking and Finance.

A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Malawi, he is a Chartered Banker with the Chartered Banker Institute, and a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants.

He completed an Executive Development Programme at South Africa’s University of Stellenbosch Graduate Business School.

Mpinganjira is an alumnus of the London Business School and Harvard Business School, having successfully completed leadership programmes at both prestigious learning institutions.