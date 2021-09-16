22.3 C
Kachindamoto Women Shun Female Condoms

By Malawi Voice

Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) has expressed worry over low uptake of female condoms in the area of senior chief Kachindamoto in Dedza district.

FPAM Project Coordinator, Jimmy Kachali disclosed the development in an interview with a local media.

He said there is knowledge gap as regards to use and importance of female condoms in the area which he described detrimental to their efforts.

Female condoms were introduced in the country in 2008 amid high hopes that it would empower women to have more control in their sexual relationships and better protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

But most women have revealed that they shun female condoms because they are not user friendly.

Some women even stressed that for an illiterate woman to follow all the instructions on female condoms it’s so tiresome.

