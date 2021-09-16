24.4 C
New York
Thursday, September 16, 2021

Buy now

spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

GRIN’S FIRE FRIDAY: The King, The Doc Storm Lilongwe’s Livingroom

By Malawi Voice

Fresh from Uganda Hip-hop artist Tay Grin alongside his friend in crime Dr. Patience Namadingo also known as Doc will this Friday storm Living Room in the Capital City Lilongwe in Grin’s Fire Friday.

The ‘Grin’s Fire Friday’ is a live Instagram show hosted by the Nyau King Tay Grin, in which his Instagram followers are given opportunity to video call and dance to a song of their choice.

According to a poster available to the publication, the show will start at 9 O’clock in the evening and charges are k 2000 per head.

“Ndalama zikutiyabwa ife. Hence we wanna smell good and party every weekend. Come party with The King and The Doc this Friday at Living Room in the Capital City,” posted Tay Gri on his official facebook page.

Famous club Disk Jockeys Tawa, Doufresh , Shortie , Chronik and HK2 have line up for the famous live show.

Previous articleKachindamoto Women Shun Female Condoms
Next articleVuwa Kaunda hailed for suing MEC over loss he incurred through court-sanctioned by-election
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©parenting.com. All rights reserved - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv