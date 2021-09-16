GRIN’S FIRE FRIDAY: The King, The Doc Storm Lilongwe’s Livingroom

Fresh from Uganda Hip-hop artist Tay Grin alongside his friend in crime Dr. Patience Namadingo also known as Doc will this Friday storm Living Room in the Capital City Lilongwe in Grin’s Fire Friday.

The ‘Grin’s Fire Friday’ is a live Instagram show hosted by the Nyau King Tay Grin, in which his Instagram followers are given opportunity to video call and dance to a song of their choice.

According to a poster available to the publication, the show will start at 9 O’clock in the evening and charges are k 2000 per head.

“Ndalama zikutiyabwa ife. Hence we wanna smell good and party every weekend. Come party with The King and The Doc this Friday at Living Room in the Capital City,” posted Tay Gri on his official facebook page.

Famous club Disk Jockeys Tawa, Doufresh , Shortie , Chronik and HK2 have line up for the famous live show.