Dowa Man Beat ‘Jesus’ Record, ‘Resurrects’ After Three Years

People are flocking to Ndalama Village in Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa to see a man suspected to have died three years ago after committing suicide, Zodiak Online reported.

Group Village Headman Ndalama has confirmed that the man, Fatsani Kalimba allegedly died in 2018 adding that the funeral ceremony was conducted.

His brother, Titani and sister, Alefa are in disbelief saying their sibling died long time ago and upon being interrogated , the man said he was working in a maize mill elsewhere in Dedza.