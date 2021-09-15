30.2 C
New York
Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Buy now

spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Dowa Man Beat ‘Jesus’ Record, ‘Resurrects’ After Three Years

By Malawi Voice

People are flocking to Ndalama Village in Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa to see a man suspected to have died three years ago after committing suicide, Zodiak Online reported.

Group Village Headman Ndalama has confirmed that the man, Fatsani Kalimba allegedly died in 2018 adding that the funeral ceremony was conducted.

His brother, Titani and sister, Alefa are in disbelief saying their sibling died long time ago and upon being interrogated , the man said he was working in a maize mill elsewhere in Dedza.

Previous articleTHE RISE AND FALL OF LAZARUS CHAKWERA: Is Chakwera facing the beginning of the end of his 1-year presidency?
Next articleStepfather jailed for 7 years for causing bodily harm to 2-year old stepson
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©parenting.com. All rights reserved - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv