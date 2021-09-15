Stepfather jailed for 7 years for causing bodily harm to 2-year old stepson

Sub Inspector Tepani Daudi, Mangochi Police prosecutor

Kennedy Kamanga will spend the next seven years in prison following his conviction and sentencing by the Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Kamanga, 34, was jailed with hard labour for injuring his four-year old stepson, according to a statement made available to Malawi Voice by Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi.

According to Sub Inspector Tepani Daudi, Mangochi Police prosecutor, Sub Inspector Teddy Namaona informed the court that the convict married the victim’s mother two years ago. The wife already had sons, including the victim, from her previous marriage.

The court heard that on the evening of August 22, 2021, the victim’s mother left her kids and went to her uncle to complain about the convict’s irresponsible hard-drinking habit.

Namaona informed the court that upon returning to the house, she heard her elder son crying uncontrollably inside the house. When she tried to enter the house, she discovered that the door was locked from inside, which was later opened by the younger son.

Further, she was shocked to find the convict beating the boy with a big stick.

The victim was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he was admitted after sustaining a fractured right leg and swollen forehead.

Appearing before court, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the charges prompting the State to parade two witnesses who testified against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Kamanga asked for the court’s leniency, saying that he is a breadwinner for his family. However the State quashed his plea, justifying that his intentions were evil and could have cost an innocent person’s life hence he deserved a custodial sentence.

When passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state hence the sentence.

Kennedy Kamanga hails from Jumu village, Traditional Authority M’bwana in Nkhata Bay.