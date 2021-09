High Court Judge Dorothy DeGabriele will on Friday this week deliver her ruling on the judges bribery attempt case involving business mogul Thom Mpinganjira.

This is according to a court notice sent to Mpinganjira’s lawyers and the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Mpinganjira was arrested and released on bail as he is alleged to have attempted to bribe the five judges who presided over the May 2019 presidential election.