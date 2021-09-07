ACB Tsar Chizuma Shy to Investigate Kachaje’s Illegal Recruitment, Refers his case to Ombudsman

KACHAJE: His appointment questioned

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has referred a request to investigate the appointment of Henry Kachaje as Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) chief executive officer to the Ombudsman.

Civil society organisation Forum for National Development (FND) asked the graft bursting body to investigate if Kachaje has a Masters Degree, as per the job requirement.

In a letter dated August 25 2021, FND wrote: “We have received a complaint that Mr Kachaje does not possess a Master’s Degree and the necessary experience which are primary requirements for the job.

”In a letter to the Ombudsman Grace Malera, dated 6 August 2021 , ACB director general Martha Chizuma said “upon screening the complaint, we are of the view that the Office of the Ombudsman is better placed to handle this matter.”