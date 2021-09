Flames has registered a 1-0 win over Mozambique in the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers at Orlando Stadium in South Africa. Striker Richard Mbulu scored the only goal of the match to secure maximum points for the Flames.

Following the victory, the Flames are third in Group D with three points, at par with second-placed Cameroon, who lost 2-1 away to Ivory Coast on Monday night. Ivory Coast top the group with four points from two matches.