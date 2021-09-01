Skillsway Books Publication Goes Digital

By Andrew Magombo

Lilongwe, September 1, Mana: Fresh from launching a book autobiography of Malawian Author Hilda Makonyola last weekend, local publisher, Skillsway Books Publication, has developed an online platform where writers will have an opportunity to publish their own stories digitally.

Msiska- We want to give local authors an opportunity

In a separate interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Tionge Matela Msiska who is the Founder and Director of the publishing firm, said the platform will be launched in October as preparations are in the final stage.

“The idea of publishing books online is a big opening for local authors in Malawi whose careers are stalling because they lack a better opportunity to market their work, more especially in this period of COVID-19,” he said.

Msiska further said his company, which has previously published a book by Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati titled She Participates, seeks to help authors publish their books, not only in Malawi, but also internationally.

“We have a few more book launches before the end of this year but right now, we are almost done with preparations to launch this online platform which will change the dynamics of the publishing industry,” he explained.

According to Msiska, last weekend, Skillsway Books launched an autobiography of Hilda Makonyola titled When God Says Yes at a glamorous event held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

The book, which is the first to Makonyola’s name, focuses on her personal life struggles as she seeks to inspire women and girls with a spirit to develop strong character amidst their various challenges.

The publishing company has had some of its books endorsed and fore-worded by some prominent figures in African Literature including well known Kenyan orator Professor P.L.O. Lumumba.

Skillsway Books is a service arm of the Skillsway Business Services which aims at fostering sustainable socioeconomic transformation through skills development and education invitation.