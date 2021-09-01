Deputy Health Minister Kalamula hails Old Mutual, MEI for refurbished COVID-19 treatment centre

COLOURFUL: Kalamula presiding over the launch

Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kalamula Nyakanyasko has lauded Old Mutual and Malawi Engineers Institute( MEI) for helping government in containing coronavirus pandemic which has plunged the Malawi economy into deep contraction by disrupting socioeconomic activities.

Kalamula, who was Guest of Honour, was speaking in Mzuzu on Wednesday, September, 1 at the handover ceremony COVID-19 refurbished Treatment Centre at Mzuzu central Hospital donated Old Mutual and Malawi Engineers Institute (MEI).

“Since the Covid Pandemic started and made its way into Malawi, we have witnessed the devastating effects that it has had. As a nation we have lost productive citizens, businesses have made economic loses and furthermore, lives have been affected. As a country our Health System has been tested and our health personnel have stood the test of vigilance.The Ministry on its own and without the intervention of partners, our fight would not have been as successful as it has been.

“When the President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera declared a State of National Disaster, we saw the intervention of many organizations both locally and internationally, coming in to assist us in the fight. I am glad today that even our Health Personnel, took it upon themselves to seek for assistance from well-wishers,” said Nyakanyasko Kalamula who is also Deputy leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Kalamula said Covid Pandemic has taught Malawians that no man is an Island and the little that some people can do to alleviate sufferings of the society.

“With this in mind, I am delighted to be here at Mzuzu Central Hospital to officially witness the handover ceremony of the Mzuzu Treatment Centre and the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital Oxygen Piping Works which has been made possible with assistance from Old Mutual Malawi and the Malawi Engineers Institute,” she said.

Kalamula said that in during difficult times of the economy, companies that can come to government rescue must be lauded for displaying unwavering love to it’s people by partnering with government in uplifting the wellbeing of it’s people.

Kalamula also thanked Doers of Great Things Every day, donating an Oxygen Piping at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

She also reminded people to continue taking COVID-19 precautionary measures and taking the COVID-19 jabs which reduces a person’s risk of contracting the virus that cause COVID-19, including variant, prevention of hospitalization and death.

Old Mutual and MEI pledged to continue to play their social and corporate responsibilities in helping government in various sectors of the society.

Judith Jia Executive Director represented Old Mutual, Dr Collen Zalengera represented MEI, Dr Frank Sinyiza represented Mzuzu Central Hospital and Ms Linley Chiwere represented Queens Hospital at the function.

Also present at the function were Secretary of Health, Dr Charles Mwansambo and Dr Wilfred Chakamila Nkhoma, co- chair of presidential task force amongst others.