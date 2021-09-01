Kasunda Replaces ‘Fired’ Brian Banda As Press Secretary

Kasunda Replaces Brain Banda

Blantyre City Council Public Relations Officer Anthony Kasunda has replaced Brian Banda as acting state house press secretary.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako confirmed the development on Wednesday through his official facebook page. He said the appointment was with immediate effect.

“President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has appointed Anthony Kasunda as Acting Press Secretary,” said Kazako, who also doubles as government mouth-piece.

Banda, a former Times Television Presenter and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) die-harder, was fired as press officer for gross misconduct and worsening the Public Relations Crisis for President Chakwera.