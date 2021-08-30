UN TELLS MEMBER STATES NOT TO TRAVEL TO USA: Kampondeni caught lying without blinking

KAMPONDENI: Caught lying again

President Lazarus Chakwera will not attend physically to UN Summit in New York, USA this year due to spiking numbers of COVID-19 in that country.

However, breaking the news to the press today, Sean Kampondeni who is Acting Press Secretary said that President has some “pressing issues” to attend to therefore he has decided to attend to the Summit via Virtual.

This means President Chakwera has been caught lying without blinking as the UN Headquarters already advised all member states not to travel to USA for the General Assembly due to spiking cases of COVID-19.

“The United States is urging the more than 150 countries planning to send their leader or a government minister to New York to speak in person at the U.N. General Assembly next month to consider giving a video address instead to prevent the annual high-level week from becoming “a super-spreader event.” writes the Associate Press

The Associate Press also says a note from the U.S. Mission sent to the 192 other U.N. member nations also called for all other U.N.-hosted meetings and side events to be virtual, saying these parallel meetings that draw travelers to New York “needlessly increase risk to our community, New Yorkers and the other traveler.

President Chakwera has been criticized by political analysts in the country for moving on petty issues to ‘anytime anywhere, everywhere ” without considering economy problems of the country.