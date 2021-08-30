CHAKWERA TELLS PAC OFF: Says Cabinet matters are in the domain of the President

Kampondeni: The constitution gives powers to the President to deal with matters of cabinet reshuffle and appointment

President Lazarus Chakwera through his communications director Sean Kampondeni has told the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) to stop interfering with cabinet issues but rather concentrate on other issues saying its only the Presidency which can decide on the cabinet at his pleasure.

“The constitution gives powers to the President to deal with matters of cabinet reshuffle and appointment. So Malawians must hold patience on this until the President deems so to appoint and make reshuffle,’ said Kampondeni who is President Chakwera’s son in-law.

Another human rights watchdog the Consumer Association of Malawi has also asked Chakwera to trim his cabinet to match the economic landscape in the country.

Last week PAC wrote a strong worded letter to President Chakwera to reshuffle his cabinet as per his promise last year that he would do so every 6 weeks.