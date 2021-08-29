MARANATHA ACADEMY DOES IT AGAIN: Sends 172 to Public Universities

MARANATHA ACADEMY STUDENTS: They have every reason to fly high

From last year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) results, Maranatha Academy has sent 172 to public universities.

In an interview, Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga said out of 172 students, 92 are boys while 80 are girls.

He said 31 students have been selected to Mzuzu University, 24 have gone to Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, 51 have been selected to Malawi University of Business and Applied Science while 31are going to the University of Malawi.

The rest have gone to Kamuzu University of Health Science.

Both Maranatha boys and girls have emerged overall in sending students to public universities.

“Iam particularly pleased that many girls have also been selected to pursue their studies in different universities, at this time, when girls’ access to education is seriously compromised due to a number of factors.

“The school commends girls at our school for their remarkable feat. This is a clear sign that the schools are dedicated in offering quality education to girls.

“This, in essence, contributes to attainment of some of the Millennium Development Goals: girl/women empowerment and poverty reduction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cypress International Centre for Academic Research has awarded Kaonga with an Academic and Honorary Doctoral Degree in Education for his role in uplifting education in Malawi.

At the Graduation which took place on Saturday in Lilongwe at Bingu International Conversation Centre, citizens from Ivory Coast, Sudan, Burkina Fasso were also awarded.

In Malawi, apart from Kaonga, there was also Dowell Chilamambeyu Nyondo from Kamuzu Academy.