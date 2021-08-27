Mchacha, Two others out on Bail

Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has granted bail to former Irrigation and Water Development Minister and DPP regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha and two others.

Mchacha, PS Henrie Njoloma and acting CEO for Lilongwe Water Board, Moses Mwenye have pleaded not guilty to charges of abuse of office, theft and money laundering involving K539,000 public money which was allegedly used to pay for honeymoon for Mchacha at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

The three have pleaded not guilty to all the 6 charges.

The charges range from abuse of public office, theft and money laundering.

They have been ordered to produce a cash bond of 500 thousand Kwacha, one surety bonded at K1 million kwacha each among others.