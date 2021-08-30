Lazarus Chakwera Talks Tough On Corruption

By Chimwemwe Njoloma

Chakwera and the first Lady Monica poses with Rev. Dr. Kawale together with his wife.

Lilongwe, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera had called upon Malawians to join hands in fighting corruption if the country is to progress and register meaningful development.

Chakwera made the remarks at Kang’oma Church in Lilongwe when he attended the decommissioning ceremony of Reverend Winston Kawale.

Reverend Kawale has served in the body of Christ for 40 years and requested the CCAP Nkhoma synod to allow him retire from the service.

Chakwera was responding to Reverend Kawale’s call in his preaching that the country is deep rooted in corruption a development that has left many Malawians suffering.

He said it is true that corruption had taken its course in the country for the past years but said he is committed in ending the malpractice and that he will not leave any stone unturned.

“My government will not spare anyone involved in corruption practices. No position will save anyone. If we do that, the country will not progress,” said Chakwera.

He added that the sentiments are true that all need to join hands but also punish those that are squandering public resources in the name of position and connections.

He then commended the Reve Kawale for his humble service in serving the nation despite everything that he has acquired in life.

“You chose to serve God diligently putting the needs of the nation first. Surely that is a no mean achievement and may God continue blessing you,” he said.

Chakwera also thanked Kang’oma Church for their unwavering support towards Rev. Kawale.

He said: “The power of synergy contributes a lot in the development of the nation. You made sure the church is operating despite it having no modern structures required at any church.”

The president and the first lady Madame Monica Chakwera presented their gift to the decommissioned Reverend.

On his part, Senior Chief Tsabango thanked the president for his time saying that meant a lot to the people of his area.

Tsabango said he was happy that the president had accepted to grace the occasion knowing that he is a busy man.

He said Kang’oma church which is under CCAP Nkhoma Synod was commissioned by Reverend Kawale who would have not accepted to serve at the church as a lot had not been done when he accepted to come and serve the people of the area.

“As you have seen for yourself Mr President , this area is just behind state house but lags behind in development. We ask you sir to consider renovating the Kang’oma Health Centre but also provide girls hostels at Kang’oma community,” said Tsabango.

He promised to pray for the president as he has taken over the Southern African Development Committee (SADC) chairmanship and thanked the leadership for hosting the summit.

In his address, CCAP Nkhoma Synod Moderator, Reverend Bizwick Nkhoma said Rev Kawale has been a true servant of the church and lived for the people.

Nkhoma said Rev Kawale cared for the wellbeing of the people and he made sure he served with all his heart knowing he was doing as commanded by God.

“He has shown us true servant-ship and we are proud of him. He has been a great asset in the synod and now that he has retired, we wish him well and we promise to support him in the projects he will be undertaking,” said Nkhoma.

Rev kawale sserved as General Secretary in the CCAP Nkhoma Synod. He has served in 3 churches namely Mtunthama, Mlanda and Kang’oma CCAP.

Currently, Reverend Kawale has been tasked to write the history of the CCAP Nkhoma Synod since its inception.

Kawale retires after serving the Lord for 40 years entrusted with serval positions in Nkhoma Synod, church related organisations, government institutions and community services.