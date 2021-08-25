GOtv Malawi Implements Price Adjustments for 2021

Please note that GOtv will implement a price adjustment on GOtv packages effective 1 September 2021 as below.
|GOtv Package
|Current Price
|New Price
|GOtv Max
|13,000
|14,300
|GOtv Plus
|8,800
|9,700
|GOtv Value
|4,900
|5,400
|GOtv Lite Monthly
|2,000
|2,250
|GOtv Lite Quartely
|4,700
|5,300
|GOtv Lite Annual
|11,000
|12,400
Across the African continent, GOtv continues to offer value to its customers with a variety of packages to choose from to keep the family entertained. GOtv continues to look for ways to bring our customers the entertainment they love.
For more information please contact our call center on 01895777 or make use of our self-service portals on the MyGOtv apps available for download on iOS and Android.