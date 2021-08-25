GOtv Malawi Implements Price Adjustments for 2021

Please note that GOtv will implement a price adjustment on GOtv packages effective 1 September 2021 as below.

GOtv Package Current Price New Price GOtv Max 13,000 14,300 GOtv Plus 8,800 9,700 GOtv Value 4,900 5,400 GOtv Lite Monthly 2,000 2,250 GOtv Lite Quartely 4,700 5,300 GOtv Lite Annual 11,000 12,400

Across the African continent, GOtv continues to offer value to its customers with a variety of packages to choose from to keep the family entertained. GOtv continues to look for ways to bring our customers the entertainment they love.

For more information please contact our call center on 01895777 or make use of our self-service portals on the MyGOtv apps available for download on iOS and Android.