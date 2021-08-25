Staying home just got easier courtesy of DStv and GOtv!

Curfews, working from home and staying away from crowded spaces has become the norm for many Malawians, home dynamics have become a lot more challenging. Throw in school holidays, and parents everywhere may feel like running away from it all.

Keeping the peace and your sanity just got easier with a variety of non-stop entertainment to choose from. The Premier League, Serie A and La Liga games are in full-swing, with big games happening every weekend on both DStv and GOtv, home is definitely the place to be.

The football lovers can kick back, relax and root for their favourite team all from the comfort of home. We can agree week one of the new season has surpassed expectations, newly-promoted Brentford kicked off their first campaign in the Premier League in style last Friday night with a convincing, yet unexpected, 2-0 win over Arsenal inside their shiny new stadium.

Manchester United made their triumphant return in front of 72, 000 fans inside Old Trafford and the home crowd and TV spectators were treated to a goal fest, devouring Leeds with a 5-1 end of game score. Chelsea definitely gave a stellar performance against Crystal Palace, winning their game 3-0. Get your snacks and drinks ready and gear up for more action with another big weekend of games with Leeds United versus Everton, playing on both GOtv and DStv on Saturday at 16:00pm.

The drama and gist lovers are covered too. The last week of Big Brother Naija season 6 did not disappoint, viewers saw the first major fight between male housemates, Pere aka ‘Major General’ and the chef of the house, White Money where things got so heated, heads of house had to intervene.

Last week Sunday, in a twist of events Arin, a fashion designer who prides herself in her 17 face and body piercings was the fourth housemate evicted from the house. Big Brother Naija continues to be a Malawian favourite, catch the house parties every Saturday night or watch 24/7 on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Plus packages on channel 29.