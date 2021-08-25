PAC HAMMERS CHAKWERA: Act now rather than later…You are losing your supporters at a faster rate

REMARKS BY MSGR. DR. PATRICK THAWALE, CHAIRPERSON OF PAC EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, DURING INTERFACE MEETING WITH THE STATE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI, HIS EXCELLENCY, REV. DR. LAZARUS MCCARTHY CHAKWERA ON 25th AUGUST, 2021 AT 11:00 AM AT KAMUZU PALACE, LILONGWE.



Your Excellency, Rev. Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the President of the Republic of Malawi,

It is with great humility and honour to be here again to address you on matters of national importance. It is a year ago, early August 2020, in the same boardroom, we deliberated on matters of national importance, and towards the end of our statement we raised some issues of governance that remain relevant today as they were then.



Your Excellency, times have changed and new challenges of enormous magnitude have emerged. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to destabilize economies and the world order has been transformed. Generations are different , coupled with social media that has brought opportunities as well as challenges in managing information. Transformative and dynamic leadership have become a must as people follow closely what their leaders promise. We live in a world where new generations expect swift decisions.



Before we go into aspects that have formed the main points for our discussion today , Your Excellency allow me to congratulate you on behalf of my delegation for a successful SADC Summit held in Lilongwe , Capital City of Malawi. Indeed, Your Excellency, the City of Lilongwe has been

transformed as a result of the just ended SADC summit. It is our wish that the developmental activities witnessed during the past weeks could be the order of the day. Most of the institutions were at work. The hosting of the SADC summit and the transfer of power to Your Excellency to lead the regional body have made Malawi proud. We pledge our support towards regional integration through our participation in SADC National Committee and AU ECOSOCC.

Your Excellency , we further note a positive stride in the pursuit of Affordable Input Programme (AIP) . With all its challenges in the initial stages, the yield has been very good. This is an encouraging development in the Agricultural Sector.



Based on your campaign pledges, of significance also is Your Excellency’s commitment to appear before parliament to take questions. This has signified the spirit of walking the talk among several pledges you made. We take the view that the general political ambience has somewhat improved with Tonse Alliance administration. Strides have also been made in the general fight against Covid-19 pandemic and we hope your leadership will continue to improve mechanisms for arresting the pandemic.

However, Your Excellency, as far as decision-making in political and economic governance is concerned the ball is in your court as you are the torch bearer of the Alliance. The whole alliance may not make bold decisions – for the authority to act is vested in Your Excellency as the Head of State and Government. Take note that PAC would like to be honest with you because during our meeting of 9th June 2021 at Sanjika , Your Excellency requested us to provide key observations on political and economic situation . This therefore brings us to the three aspects – political governance, economic hardship and corruption – that form the main thrust for our deliberations today.

Political Governance

Faced with lack of clarity on Malawi’s political governance following inaction on crucial political decisions, several stakeholders have voiced their frustrations and have failed to appreciate your leadership style. The debate on the inaction have focused on failure to reshuffle the Cabinet as pledged last year ; maintaining the same big size of the Cabinet ; and reversing your

own positions on some crucial decisions that provided a ray of hope for enforcement in Malawi. Coupled with inaction and inefficiency at top level of the civil service and some political players who seem to have grip on your leadership form part of the major observations made by the public and your own political officials in private conversations. Your Excellency, the observations shared above do exist. We are confident that some may have raised these observations to you but perhaps there were some doubts in your mind over their existence. Your Excellency, take it from us. They represent true reflection of the conversations that are circulating on the ground.