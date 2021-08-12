Golden Age Foundation donates to cancer patients at QECH

By Memory Chatonda

KIND GESTURE: Kalumbu hands over assorted items to cancer patient’s guardian

BLANTYRE, August 11,Mana: Golden Age Foundation (GAF), a charitable non governmental organisation in Malawi has donated food and non food items worth K2 million to patients at oncology ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

The items include groceries, flour, clothes and vegetable supplements.

Speaking after making the donation on Wednesday, Executive Director of the Foundation Gonjetso Kalumbu observed that cancer patients need material, spiritual and psychological support at all levels hence the organisation’s quest to cheer them with assorted items and also encourage them to remain positive.

Kalumbu then called on well-wishing individuals and companies to emulate the kind gesture of reaching out to the needy people with different assistance.

Speaking on behalf of the Matron of Oncology ward, Data officer Bright Phiri, expressed gratitude to the organisation for the donation saying the items will go a long way in supporting the patients.

“ Cancer patients need support which government alone can not provide to them. For instance, here in this ward we have patients who are suffering from different types of cancers and some of them are hopeless. Such patients need spiritual and emotional support from well-wishing people for quick recovery. Besides, they also need food and non food stuffs for survival,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Golden Age Foundation plans to carry out series of outreach programme such as donations and awareness campaigns on health and sanitation targeting the older men and women in the country.

This is the third time for the organisation with support from its partners such as DAPP Malawi, Goal Malawi, Small World, La carvena and Kids world to carry out the exercise at QECH this year.

Mana/mkc