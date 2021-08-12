Malawi’s Female DJ Muller Receives Recognition In South Africa

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, Mana: South Africa based Malawian female Disc Jockey (DJ), Muller has received an iconic recognition as the best female DJ who is representing Malawi in South Africa.

This comes after the DJ was selected to perform at Africa Women’s Day online show which was organized by ImpulsRadio Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa recently.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Impuls Radio Africa, Head Sound Engineer, Keanu Vergie said that they decided to recognize DJ Muller to represent Malawi at the event after being impressed with her work.

“August 9 of every year is National Women’s day in South Africa and during this day this year it was only fair for us to celebrate the day in style with the whole Africa, as part of the celebration we decided to host an online event with only female DJs from around Africa.

“Amongst the DJs, DJ Muller was chosen to represent Malawi after we watched a couple of videos of her doing her work as a DJ, with the videos we instantly new that she was the perfect lady to represent Malawi,” he said.

Vergie added that, during the online show DJ Muller proved that she was the best African female DJ who performed in line with African music.

“Being a DJ myself one thing that will make you stand out is originality, during our online show DJ Muller has proved that she can stand out playing the finest Afro Beat music which Africa has to offer.

“For such a young lady she can definitely cause a lot of chaos on the dance-floor and I would rate her work 9.5 out of 10,” he said.

DJ Muller said that she was delighted to be recognized as the best female DJ carrying the flag of Malawi in South Africa.

“Being recognized as the top female DJ from Malawi in South Africa it means a lot to me, this means I am putting Malawi on the international map in the industry,” she said.

Impuls Radio online show attracted female DJs from various African countries including; Nigeria and SA.