Donors Shun Chakwera Govt For Operating Without FIA Head, Against FATF Global Standards On Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing

CHAKWERA: In trouble

One by one , the donors have started parking and going back to their respective countries for no apparent reasons, but our investigations have found out that loss of trust on MCP led government is the main reason donors have started to be shunning Malawi.

This is according to our sources at ARINSA(Asset Recovery Inter-agency Network of Southern Africa) a joint law enforcement agency which detects and acts on money laundering and asset recovery activities in the Southern region.

FATF recommendation number 6 of the global standards against money laundering and terrorist financing states that a country cannot operate without a Director General at the Financial Intelligence as the case is in Malawi under Chakwera which is a breach to Money Laundering Act globally.

MCP government led by Chakwera is in breach of the global standards by operating without the head of Financial Intelligence Agency whose mandate is to track down money laundering activities and stop the malpractice.

And we can reveal that MCP is in trouble and risks to be blacklisted by donor community if it continues ruling without a Director of Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) as this gives room for money laundering and terrorist financing.

By now, MCP government would have confirmed a Director General of the Financial Intelligence but

we have established that the two proposed names of Director General’s which were brought before parliament for confirmation, have both been denied by Parliamentary Appointments Committee (PAC) without reasons .

This has raised suspicious to the ARINSAband donor community.

We have it on authority that MCP officials are doing money laundering transactions and they are happy to operate without head of Financial Intelligence Agency for fear of being caught or monitored.

As things are presently, we can reveal that without leadership at FIA, donor funds and state money are not in safe hands and Malawi risks being sidelined by donors as the current setup is against FATF global recommendations on money laundering .

Recently, we have seen donors bidding farewell and telling Malawi government to start looking at alternatives.

We can confirm that if nobody is appointed as head FIA, more donors will pack and go .

This may have a negative impact on our volatile economy and other projects whose reliance is on donor aid .