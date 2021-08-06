Nankhumwa Calls for Investigation into Smuggling of Loan Authorisation Bil

NANKHUMWA: Parliament should conduct an investigation into the saga

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has called for an investigation into the smuggling of the Loan Authorisation Bill number 22 of 2021 into the National Assembly.

Speaking at a news conference in Lilongwe, Nankhumwa said there was laxity in the way the bill found itself on the order paper, without the knowledge of the Leader of the House, who is also leader of Government business.

Nankhumwa said he is supporting Parliament’s Business and Finance Committee in its request to Parliament to conduct an investigation into the saga.

The Bill was to allow Parliament borrow funds from Baroda bank for the construction of residential houses for security agencies.