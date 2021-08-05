Joseph Nyirenda accused of ‘coup’ plot to topple Mkumbira legitimate leadership in Ireland

LEGITIMATE CHAIR: Henry Mkumbira

Malawians who live in diaspora in Ireland are accusing Joseph Nyirenda of staging a ‘coup’ against the legitimate leadership Henry Mkumbira Phiri for his self interests amid reports of his political ambitions in 2025 to run as Member of Parliament.

Reports indicate that after failing to beat his sole challenger on the ballot, Joseph Nyirenda has decided to wage ‘unholy war’ to topple the committee which came into power after going to election on 7th March, 2021 and that Nyirenda lost the election to Mkumbira Phiri with a wide margin on chairperson position.

And that the AMAI Trustees called in credible and transparent. A press release from Association called Associations of Malawians in Ireland(AMAI) the organization is lamenting at the ‘treasonous conduct’ of Mr Nyirenda of not abiding to the organisation’s constitution and principles.

The Press Statement says the AMAI governing constitution of the Association of Malawians in Ireland, says there is only one Chairperson of AMAI at a time.

“By virtual of being an elected official on 7th March 2021 as Chairperson, Henry Mkumbira Phiri assumed the position of being the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, the Executive and the Community. This is in line with article 4.4.1 of the AMAI Constitution.

“Therefore, anyone convening meetings of AMAI in the name of board of trustees without the knowledge and blessing of the sitting Chairperson, is UNCONSTITUTIONAL and all resolutions made thereof are VOID” said the Mkumbira Phiri in his Press Statement.

The Chairperson has also reminded Malawians in Ireland that according to articles 4.4.2 and 4.4.3 of the AMAI, it is only the Annual General Meeting which is above his office.

“The Executive is therefore reminding those trying to play the Chairperson’s role as being ili advised and this won’t be tolerated. “The Malawian Community spoke on the 7th of March 2021 and the wise listened,” said Mkumbira Phiri.

JOSEPH NYIRENDA: Accused of staging a coup

One member who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Nyirenda is busy soliciting money from some Malawians who live in England orchestrate his movements so that he can be anointed through backdoor as chairperson so that he continue to swindle money from the members as he used to do in the past by lying to them that he would find them lucrative jobs.

“We saw the conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes just after he terribly lost the election. “At first he wanted to curtail the polls using intimidations but our coordinated efforts and resistance from fellow Malawians living here, we thwarted his plans and he eventually we went to the polls where he was ” whitewashed and baptized” with a heavy defeat”, said the source.

But in his desperate attempts Nyirenda continues to issue a flurry of statements to discredit the current leadership. He is is on fundraising campaign to woo some misguided Malawians to sabotage the new leadership in Dublin, Ireland. One member of the welfare committee who also spoke on condition of anonymity said that Nyirenda is deliberately putting spanners in our efforts as the new committee is geared to raise resources for COVID-19 in our mother land.

“Our aim is to make this Association foster unity amongst us who live here but also try to contribute to the socioeconomic development of our country which is now going through difficult times due to the current COVID-19 pandemic as it has disrupted the lifestyles of our brothers and sisters back home. And we don’t have time to waste with such misguided folks who want to use this forum to also advance their political aspirations at home at the expense of national good.

Nyirenda is also accused of failing to manage the AMAI affairs when he was Vice Chairperson in the previous old committee.

“He lost on the ballot because his manifesto was lacked “leadership hemoglobin” and people chose a candidate of their choice which is the bedrock of democracy,” the source said. The committee has further warned Nyirenda who is assisted by another disgruntled woman Mary Van Gelder to stop his madness or he is going to face expulsion from the Association as most people are tied of his childish behavior.

The new committee comprises the following Chairperson: Henry Mkumbira Phiri, Secretary is Cynthia Manda who is being deputized by Sandy Thulambo, Treasurer Steven Se’amus Kawala, Vice: Kumvana Mphepo, Publicity: Mary Van Gelder who is being deputized by Tamara Harawa, Social welfare: Wellington Mwale Florence Mambala, Nyakaunda Mloza, Isabel Kisyombe, Idah Maama Nyanyoni, Victor Subira Nyasulu, Entertainment: Faith Alufandika James Ngondo, Chimwemwe Kambuku, Sean Simwanjere, Griffin Sayenda, Magga Mateo and Netty Msanjama.