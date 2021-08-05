DPP Files for Certification in the Fresh Presidential Poll Case

We can reveal that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has filed the necessary documentation for certification as required in a case where the party wants the Court to nullify the fresh presidential poll.

According to one of the lawyers from Mhango Lawyers who are representing DPP in the case, the party is now waiting for the Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda to do the certification and appoint judges to sit as a constitutional court and hear the matter accordingly.

“We do not have the certification from the Honourable the Chief Justice. However, the office of the Chief Justice confirmed to us on Thursday, 29th July 2021 that the Honourable the Chief Justice was satisfied with the referral from Honourable Justice Madise following his ruling made on 15th July and therefore requested us to file the necessary Certificate,” said the lawyer.

“In compliance with the request from Honourable the Chief Justice, we filed the necessary Certificate on Friday, 30th July 2021,” he added. We have also in possession of a receipt from the High Court registry where the DPP paid the fees for certification.

According to Order 19, rule 3 and 4 of the High Court Procedure Rules 2017, “the certification by the Chief Justice shall be made within 7 days from the date a proceeding is filed before or a referral to him, for such certification”.