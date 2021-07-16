Bushiri’s Spiritual Son Mlaka Maliro to Release ‘Risen King’ Album

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Spiritual Son McDonald Mlaka Maliro has announced plans to release a music album entitled ‘Risen King.

The veteran Musician- Cum Pastor Mlaka Maliro announced the development on Friday through his official facebook page.

According to the brain behind Dzanja Lalemba, Mlaka Maliro the new album which will be recorded by a live band in Swaziland will tackle social and political issued faced by Malawians.

“ After a long silence in the music circles for almost 8 years due to Gods new assignments, I am happy to inform my fans and followers that I will be releasing a new album RISEN KING soon.

“Seeing what is happening spiritually and politically I have decided to rise up and say something through music, a ministry which people firstly new me with,” posted Mlaka Maliro

Mlaka Maliro, who is now a full time minister at prophet Bushiri’s Enlightened Gathering Church , came into limelight in late 1990s with his debut album Dzanja Lalemba.