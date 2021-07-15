UNIMA Registers Increase In COVID-19 Active Cases

By Solister Mogha

Zomba, July 15, Mana: University of Malawi (formerly Chancellor College) in Zomba is experiencing increased number of COVID-19 cases, statistics can show.

According to statistics made available to Malawi News Agency (MANA), as of Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the university registered 11 new cases of which, ten were students, and one, a staff member.

A communication accessed by MANA which was signed by the university’s communication officer, Alfred Banda, indicated that the institution had 11 new cases, 81 active cases and 35 students at its COVID-19 treatment centre.

“Management wishes to update staff and students about the COVID-19 status as of Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

“Although all the cases are mild, members of the university community are requested to support efforts by management in observing all COVID-19 preventive measures which include wearing of masks all the time and using disinfectant or hand sanitizer available at the clinic,” reads part of the communication.

The statement further said increased cases of COVID-19 have forced the university to teach virtually, a development that has met some internet challenges.

The situation forced students into rioting on Tuesday to express dissatisfaction with the online classes.

According to one of the students who is studying for a Master’s degree, very few people are able to access the internet.

“We were advised to attend online classes but in a class of 40 people, only ten are able to access the internet, we are really in a problem,” alleged the student who opted for anonymity.

The university’s Dean of Students, Dr. Jonas Mwatseteza, said the university was working tirelessly to resolve the challenges.

“The challenges range from technical to logistical; my office is, therefore, constantly communicating with relevant sections and authorities on the matter.

“I wish to emphasise that some solutions to improve the situation could take a couple of days,” Mwatseteza said in a communique addressed to students.

Zomba is one of the districts that has been hit hard by COVID-19 with 42 new cases registered as of Tuesday, July 13. All of them were locally transmitted.