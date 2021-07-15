Off the Wall of Booker Matemvu: Lazarus Chakwera’s Credibility at Risk

Chakwera: Shocked that he is a President

The President is shocked with the passing, in Parliament t, of the Labour Relations (Amendment) Bill. The bill was tabled by Government in the just ended seating of Parliament.

Mr President Lazarus Chakwera was shocked with the shabby decorations and amounts paid for the Independence Celebrations.

The President was shocked that a group of Ministers had organized Independence Celebrations amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, planning to spend millions in taxpayers’ money when Malawians are struggling.

The President was shocked that the MACRA and Egenco Boards spent millions on induction and capacity building in Dubai.

The President was shocked that he was lied to that Hon Kandodo Ken had eaten Covid-19 money allocated to the Ministry of Labour.

The President was angry and shocked that the Vice President had delayed submission of the Cabinet Assessment to help inform him decide on a new cabinet.

The President was shocked that Malawians were lied to that the Cabinet would be reviewed after five months in office.

The President is shocked that appointments of Ministers of Transport and Public Works; and Local Government have not been done six months after the demise of the previous ministers.

The President is shocked that Malawians are not happy with the performance of the Tonse Government.

Well, I am shocked that we seem to have elected a shocked president into office. It seems we should prepare ourselves for more shocks