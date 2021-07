DR BEN PHIRI: Wins against Sembereka

The High Court in Lilongwe has given Reverend McDonald Sembereka up to 22 July this year to apologize to DPP’s Ben Phiri over an allegation that he (Phiri) was involved in the petrol bombing of the then HRDC Chairperson, Timothy Mtambo’s house in 2019.

Sembereka says he will abide by the court’s order to ensure the matter is sorted out.

The court had also ordered Sembereka to pay a sum of K800 000 in legal costs.

The case has since been adjourned to July 22 2021.