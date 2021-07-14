Unima Students Protest against Online Learning Due to Internet Challenges

University of Malawi students in Zomba have staged a protest to force school authorities to suspend Online Learning citing Internet challenges.

In a petition served to the school administration which we have seen, the students are demanding that Online classes be suspended until they are given data bundles by the administration to facilitate their learning process.

The students have beamoned narrow coverage of Eduroam WiFi which they say has led to enormous expenses incurred by students using their own data bundles as well as clustering of many students in specific hotspots hence exposing them to the risk of COVID-19.

They have since urged the authorities to struck a deal with mobile service providers to make facilities like google-meet freely accessible to student’s.

“They should also make sure that Eduroam WiFi connection is stabilised and it’s coverage increased to cover the entire campus,” reads the petition in part.