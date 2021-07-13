Flames In ‘Do Or Die’ Encounter Against Namibia…Meck Makes Five Changes

Mwase: Makes Five Changes

Flames coach Meck Mwase has made five changes to his starting line-up to face Namibia in this afternoons’ do or die COSAFA Cup encounter at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Silver Strikers forward Maxwell Phodo and defender Nixson Mwase are set to make their debuts after being handed starting berths.

Experienced midfielders Tawonga Chimodzi and Ndaziona Chatsalira, who had a descent game when they came in as second half substitutes against Mozambique on Sunday, have also found their way in the starting 11.

Mwase has also rested first choice goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe for William Thole.

The Flames must beat Namibia to remain in contention to qualify for the knockout stages.

They are currently bottom of the group with a point from two games while Namibia top group B with six points.

“We are well prepared for the match. It is up to us to decide our destiny in the competition. We have made changes and expect an improved performance that should get us the three points,’ said Mwase.

In another group B match Senegal will play Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.