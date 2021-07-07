A Conversation with Film Association President Gift Sukali about Multi Choice Talent Factory

SUKALI: The film industry requires passion and patience

Malawian multi-award winning filmmaker and new president of the Film Association of Malawi, Gift Sukali shared his thoughts and views on the future of the film industry in Malawi. Best known for his much talked about film, Fatsani: A Tale of Survival. Sukali has held the Malawian flag high in his endeavors, showcasing high quality production value and championing the arts as a creative.

Sukali is a self-taught filmmaker, who in his early career, first took an interest in graphic design and art, he later taught himself how to edit videos in 2013 through YouTube, all whilst studying toward his Bachelor of Social Science degree at the University at Malawi.

He went on to learn more about film through the Film Association of Malawi, Africa Film Academy with training provided by MultiChoice industry professionals. Through this he began to perfect his film directing and production skills.

Sukali continued to grow his career and portfolio of work through television adverts, short films, and humanitarian documentaries and most notably the completion of his acclaimed film Fatsani: A Story of Survival, among others.

When asked what advice he would give budding filmmakers, Sukali said,” The film industry requires passion and patience. It takes years to master and there is never ending learning, it needs determination, persistence and focus”…”collaborating with other people is the key”.

Opportunities like the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) offers gifted fine arts and film post-graduates the opportunity to jumpstart their career through an accredited 12-month immersion programme including both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

Sixty deserving young African, talented candidates who want to work and innovate in film and television production get the chance to refine their skills alongside industry greats.

Since the completion of their tenure, MTF 2021 alumni and Malawian filmmakers, Chisomo Livason and Mphatso Makamu continue to solidify their presence in the Malawian creative space through their independent projects, in addition to their creation of on-air promotional content, currently being flighted across DStv and GOtv.

MultiChoice remains committed to providing growth opportunities within the communities in which it operates and essentially enrich the lives of Malawians through shared value initiatives, like MTF.

In order to grant more Malawians the opportunity to sign up, MultiChoice has extended the deadline for submissions for MTF from 30 June 2021 to Friday, 19 July 2021. All those possessing an industry relevant post-graduate qualification are eligible for entry. For more information visit the MultiChoice Talent Factory website at www.multichoicetalentfactory.com

Chisomo Lavison: Another MTF 2021 alumni

