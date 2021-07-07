Mwanza West MP Joyce Chitsulo Takes Independence Celebrations To Her Constituents, Preaches Peace and Unity

Member of Parliament for Mwanza West Joyce Chitsulo has urged the people of her Constituency to continue promoting peace and harmony amongst themselves for socioeconomic transformation to take off in her area.

Chitsulo was speaking at Thambani Primary School ground on July 6, 2021 as part of Independence celebration.

In her speech she has urged the people to care for the country, work towards maintaining the peace and harmony and push the constituency forward to be more successful in various fields.

She also said this year’s 6 July is a day we must remember as country and constituency victims and people who have succumbed to COVID-19 which continues to cause devastating consequences on poor Malawians. Chitsulo thanked all health workers in the country for their tireless efforts in containing the pandemic.

Chitsulo reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that her Constituency and especially Thambani receive the necessary development projects and that top on her agenda is the is the construction of Mwanza- Thambani tarmac road which is currently in a very bad state.

“We must celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zest. We have to promote unity and coexistence regardless of our political diversity. In fact diversity of opinion and expression must be a positive scenario for us because it bring health debates on how as country we can transform this country.

“Am buoyed by the generosity of spirit reflected in the cordial relationship between the chiefs, different political parties and the business community in this constituency that together we shall overcome our socioeconomic challenges that have been hampering this constituency for many years who also disclosed that her other major targets are promote health service delivery, promoting economic opportunities and educating the next generation of leaders in her Constituency by building various institutions necessary to guarantee success and prosperity. I am confident that together, we will realise our vision and goal where every Mwanza West child, woman and a man be able to achieve their potential dreams and destiny,” said Chitsulo who is chairperson of Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Chitsulo has also asked the people to continue washing hands often with hot water and soap, use hand sanitizer if hand washing is not an option, avoid close contact with others by practicing social distancing, avoid mass gatherings and maintain approximately six feet of personal space when in public, wear a mask when in public as one way of not only protects themselves but is a common courtesy to protect others.

Joyce Chitsulo highlighted some of the notable projects that she, in cohort with Thambani Ward Councillor Frazer Bandiel had so far achieved.

The projects include Tsupe, Muona, Mgwedula, chikoleka, Mpanda and Thuzi bridges, construction of Chete school block, Majeje school block, girls hostel at Thambani, Kayera school. Kalanga Police Unit and Thambani Police, Kalanga market, boreholes at chete, Majeje, Kalenga, Stampa and Mbilimtengelenji, Makanthu and Majeje irrigation schemes.

To mark the Independence celebration Chitsulo organized some traditional dances such as Gulewamkulu and Chioda and a football game involving Thambani Select and Nthache Select. There was also a presentation of cash prizes to winners of the K6 million Joyce Chitsulo Football League.

Earlier Chitsulo attended the ‘Friends of Thambani’ function where she was a Guest of Honour. The grouping donated assorted Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPEs), including water buckets, hand sanitizers and face masks to Thambani Health Centre.

Joyce Chitsulo hailed the ‘Friends of Thambani’ for the timely donation considering that the country is already experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths. Honourable Chitsulo said she would ensure that the Thambani Health Centre is upgraded to a rural hospital.

Chairperson of the ‘Friends of Thambani’ Mrs Doris Namaya and Health Surveillance Assistant (HCA) at the health centre Ramsey Sikenala hailed the people who contributions to fight the pandemic. Some notable people present at the celebrations were Senior Chief Govati and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Salima Southeast MP Mike Ng’ombe Mwawa There were members of all major political parties at the function, including the DPP, MCP and UTM