Chakwera killing Malawi’s civil liberties and labour rights with draconian laws-Nankhumwa

Leader of the opposition in Parliament has lashed out at President Chakwera and his MCP government for introducing draconian laws in the county which are against the tenets of democracy that Malawians for against in 1993.

Nankhumwa who was joined by vocal parliamentatians for Rumphi East, Kamlepo Kalua and Yeremiah Chihana for Mzimba North says the opposition believe the Employent Amendment bills have been done in bad faith for Malawians to curtail the Labour Rights for the workers in the county mainly civil servants.

Nankhumwa says they have walked out of parliament to be in solidarity with Malawians who are against the bills.

Meanwhile, vocal lawmaker, Yeremia Chihana says he regrets his support for the Tonse Alliance as it is failing to support Malawians as expected.

Chihana says despite being a member of Tonse administration he will not backtrack on his decision to fight for Malawians.

Taking his turn Kamlepo says MCP government is reminding Malawians of those dark days of autocracy. But kalua has vowed to lead a crusade against the Chakwera and his MCP government.

MP for Thyolo Central, Ben Phiri who earlier received a petition from Malawi Congress of Trade Unions to have the bill suspended, has distanced DPP from the bill. He said DPP abandoned the bill a long time ago after it discovered that the bill was bad.



He said it is the Tonse Alliance government that is bringing the bill and should not accuse DPP of being framers of the bill.

Meanwhile UDF president Atupele Muluzi has condemned MCP for taking Malawians to the dark days.