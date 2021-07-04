Which Political Gang is of Least Harm to Malawians? MCP, UDF, PP, DPP?

BY FOCUS MAGANGA

All the major parties in the country (UDF, DPP, PP, MCP and UTM [Tonse parties]) have been at helm of power, at least once, in this democratic dispensation. The beauty in this is that it will be easier for even the very unsophisticated voter to decide on which political gang is of least harm to them.

I now have considerable aorta of optimism that having seen how spectacularly average, for the generosity of this commentary, each one of our respective revered political leaders are, we shall never, as a nation and particularly the youths of this country, throw stones at one another or call each other names, as an undaunted illustrative metaphor of our devotion to the leaders.

The 2020 fresh presidential elections clemently offered us unwavering disposition of political disambiguation with which we can unweave and breathe life, with clarity and confidence, to the moribund of collective aspirations that seem to always get betrayed at the alter of our political choices.

Too many times, our frustrations and betrayal in the hands of people we trust with the social contract to govern us end up bearing a seed of gullibility, and subsequently a trap to dogmatism that, in the end, strengthens our vulnerability in the palms of those thirsty for power. Now and henceforth our lust for change should not make us forget asking the very basic questions. How what is promised will be realised.

It is good now we know it all. It should remind us we are each other’s brother. And that nobody wishes us perfectly well in even the quota we do to ourselves. Nobody can surely be more Catholic than Pope, and we should, once again, be reminded we owe ourselves our own success. Leadership is key. It handles structural issues. But when a curb realises he is alone in this jungle, the fact that he is a lion is all that teaches him to hunt.