Chakwera is a King of Thieves Presiding over Illegitimate Government-Says APM

MUTHARIKA: Chakwera is a King of thieves

Malawi’s former president Peter Mutharika has described the current government as an illegitimate one, hence it has to go.

Speaking at a presser in Mangochi today, Mutharika also branded president Lazarus Chakwera as king of thieves following the plunder of covid-19 funds amounting to K23 billion.

Mutharika maintains that there was a conspiracy to remove him from power through what he called judicial coup.

At the same time, George Chaponda a NEC member claimed that the Tonse Alliance government has not lived up to its promises of creating jobs and reducing the prices of fuel.

Chaponda has since demanded an apology from the current t leadership.Mutharika added that diplomatic relations are have soured at the moment with some of the countries in Sadc region.

Among top politiburo at the event include Charles Mchacha, Zeria Chakale, Chimwemwe Chipunga, Imran Shareef and George Chaponda.

During the presser, the former leader said the current government has stolen K23 billion.

This is the third time that Mutharika will address the press since he was ousted from power through fresh presidential poll on June 23, 2020.The security is tight at his residence.