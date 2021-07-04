Malawians Still Have Trust and Confidence In DPP-Goodall Gondwe

GONDWE: The win is a clear indication that people in the country still have trust and confidence in the mighty DPP

The outgoing DPP Vice President for the Northern Region Goodall Gondwe says the winning of a parliamentary seat in Nkhata- Bay Central Constituency is a clear indication that people in the country still have trust and confidence in the mighty DPP.

Gondwe made the remarks in Mzuzu during a presser the Democratic Progressive Party held to highlight Vuwa Kaunda’s victory in the just-ended by-election in NkhataBay Central.

The DPP fielded Symon Vuwa Kaunda in the by-election and he won the Parliamentary seat beating his main rival Ralph Mhone with 216 votes.

His sentiments were echoed by the party’s regional governor for the North, Ackim Mwanza who said, “the party is still vibrant.”

Speaking on different topic, Gondwe says he was planning to retire from politics to pave way for the youths.

“I will officially announce my retirement in politics during the party’s convention that will take place in 2023,” said Gondwe.