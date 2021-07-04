The Coming Revolution

BY FRYSON CHODZI

In political science, a revolution (Latin: revolutio, “a turnaround”) is a fundamental and relatively sudden change in political power and political organization which occurs when the population revolts against the government, typically due to perceived oppression (political, social, economic) or political.

Nobody holds a monopoly to the aspirations of the people. So other revolutions should come and go. The fallacy we are seeing today, I can rightly say another revolution is in the making no amount of flowery speeches or social media propaganda will dose this revolution. People know that they were sold a dummy.

People are suffering they don’t need to be told their living the harsh reality. But like in every revolution there is a spark to trigger events to such. As most revolutions it’s due to executive arrogance, impunity, persecution of a particular group or tribe. There is so much negative energy in this country which can ignite at any time.

As the masses try to reconcile themselves and the promises made by Tonse, expect resentment from the masses. The more suffering they go through, the more their anger will be directed to those who promised them milk and honey. Tonse really needs to rethink their approach on the plunder, the lies and the propaganda.

People don’t need good English to survive but food on their tables. When you promised them kudya katatu and 1 million jobs, yet on heavy handedness you take away their means of survival, its sheer murder. Yes we need law and order but Tonse should have started with providing alternative to its citizens before confiscating motorbikes, destroying capital of fruit vendors, burning street car wash, and small scale women traders.

Malawians are getting angry every day. Lucky enough you taught them very well how to hold a government accountable for nepotism, tribalism, corruption, arrogance and impunity. So from where I seat I can safely predict another revolution is coming. It might be days, weeks or months or years but all the ingredients are there for everyone to see.

These fictious arrests which someone thinks will divert attention of the people will be the spark.Remember to remember no matter how clever one think is, Ukadzinyerera sizibisika, ntchetche zibwera basi (when you shit on yourself you can’t hide it, flies will follow you). And nobody stays at a place which stinks, something must give. Either you remove yourself from the stink or you remove the stink. He who has ears, let them hear.