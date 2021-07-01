FDH Cup Round Of 32 Run Excites FAM

By Brian Moses

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has expressed satisfaction on how the FDH cup round of 32 started.

We are impressed-Zakazaka

FAM Competitions and Communications Director, Gomezgani Zakazaka, said the round of 32 has started on a higher note.

“We saw a team from Division side knocking out a Super League team which is very good in terms of competition and we believe that this will continue in the next round,” said Zakazaka

He further said that as an association, they are impressed with the officiating team.

“All games ended very well without officiating problems and we are going to make sure that all coming games should be officiated well too,” said Zakazaka

However, he reminded all teams that the competition is guided by the Competitions’ Rules and Regulations, as such the teams should not be surprised by any decisions made by the association as all decisions follow the rules of the competition.

On Sunday division side Sable Farming knocked out Civil Service United through penalties after regulation time ended in a one-all draw at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Civil Service goalkeeper, Tione Tembo, and Innocent Tanganyika missed their penalties.

Sable Farming Coach, Chancy Nsema, said he used his experience to defeat Civil Service United while Franco Ndawa Coach for Civil faulted the referee for their loss because he denied them a clear goal which was ruled out for offside.

Civil Service United were the third TNM Super League team to be knocked out of the FDH Cup after Karonga United and TN Stars.