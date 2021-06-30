DPP Retains Chikwembere Ward In Blantyre

BY GEORGE BANDA, MEC STRINGER

TIME FOR CELEBRATIONS: Flossie Elizabeth Hera( middle) dancing with her supporters during presentation of nomination papers

Unofficial results for the June 29 local government by-elections in Chikwembere Ward, Blantyre North have shown that Democratic Progressive Party-DPP candidate Flossie Elizabeth Hera has won the election which was marred by voter apathy.



With only 3,675 casted votes out of the initial 17,959 registered voters, Hera amassed 1681 votes beating United Democratic Party-UDF candidate Jacks Nkhoma who got 681 votes.



Malawi Congress Party-MCP candidate Wyson Makungwa came out third with 583 votes during the by-elections.

Pollster-Malawi Electoral Commission-MEC is expected to announce official results of the by-elections on Thursday 1 July ,2021 after scrutinising Null and Void of the by-elections.



Six candidates were vying for the councillorship of the area which fell vacant after the death of councillor Mathews Siyyad Jirani of the Democratic Progressive Party-DPP.



MEC was conducting parliamentary by-elections in Nkhatabay Central Constituency and local government by-elections in Chikwembere Ward in Blantyre North and Nsanje Lalanje Ward.



Six candidates were vying for the councillorship of the area which fell vacant after the death of councillor Mathews Siyyad Jirani of the Democratic Progressive Party-DPP.