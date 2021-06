The police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 24-year old woman identified as Christina Masina for allegedly defiling two boys aged between 4 and 15.

Lilongwe Police Deputy Publicist, Foster Benjamin confirmed the arrest on Tuesday. He said the suspect as a sexworker who ply her trade at Chigwirizano.

According to Benjamin, the suspect Masina had been inviting the victims, children of her workmates, to sleep at her house on security grounds when she went out plying her trade.