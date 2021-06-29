Photos: Speaker Gotani Hara Kicked Out Of Parliament For Not Wearing School Uniform

Members of Parliament this morning kicked out of parliament Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara for not wearing a school uniform.

Mangochi Lawmaker Victoria Kingstone Putting on School Uniform

Female Members of Parliament today (Tuesday) are putting on school uniform in support of efforts aimed at promoting girl child education.

But Speaker Gotani Hara was seen on putting her traditional gown a development which angered other female lawmakers. She has since been excused to go wear her school uniform.

BEAUTIFUL: Gender Minister Patricia Kaliati

First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo has also ordered Minister of Education Agness NyaLonje and her deputy to put on a school uniform.

Legislator for Chikwawa West Susan Dossi with a bottle of fire-roasted maize

The Lawmakers are in the 7th and final week of deliberations for this year’s National Budget meeting of the National Assembly.