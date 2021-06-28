Unilia Alumni Donates Face Masks Worth MK 0.1 Million to Mzuzu Prison

By Enalla Mnyenyembe

Botha (far left) handing over the donation to inmates representatives at Mzuzu Prison(1)

Mzuzu, June 28, Mana: University of Livingstonia (Unilia) Alumnus Monday donated assorted food items, soap including face masks worth about K100,000.00 to Mzuzu Prison.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) after presenting the donation, a representative of the alumni, Matthew Botha, said the donation was made to contribute towards inmates daily requirements.

“We decided to donate these items as a way of reaching out to the prisoners as they are our brothers and sisters who need our social and moral support as they serve their sentences for reformation, “said Botha.

The organization raised the money through the group’s Facebook page and other social media platforms.

“The facemasks were provided to us by Citizen Impact Organization and Bright Vision Organization and we commend them for the gesture,” he said.

Malwi prison Service (MPS) Regional Public Relations Officer for the North, Inspector Austin Masangwali, said the donation will assist in addressing some of the challenges the prison faces.

“We feel pleased when organizations and individual well-wishers support our institution for the wellbeing of the inmates and staff. Such gestures are an indication that the nation appreciates the institution,” said Masangwali.