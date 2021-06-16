DPP Asks Court To Nullify Election of Chakwera, Chilima

President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has filed a lawsuit in court asking the court to nullify the election of President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima citing the decision of the High Court earlier this month which declared that four commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) who presided over the elections illegally held their positions.

While nullifying the appointment of the four DPP nominated commissioners, Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda ruled that the nullification of the appointment will have no bearing on validity of the elections but, DPP through its lawyers, want the court to nullify the presidential elections alongside those of members of Parliament and councillors. (Nation Online)